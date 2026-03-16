Tejas Networks shares gain up to 8% today; here's why 

Tejas Networks shares rose 8% in early deals on Monday after the Tata Group firm said

it has been selected for a 4G network expansion project in South Asia. The company will supply 4G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions for a mobile operator. This strengthens Tejas’ international wireless customer base and global 4G/5G footprint.

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Tejas Networks stock rose 7.82% to Rs 457.30 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 424.10. Total 17.68 lakh Tejas shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 78.93 crore.

The stock has gained 33.46 per cent in a month. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7850.95 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 914.50 on April 4,2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 294.10 on January 27, 2026.

The deployment will include multi-band 4G radios and TJ1400 UltraFlex baseband platform. This supports Tejas’ plan to expand global wireless business and mobility solutions.

This international project win boosts order pipeline and global presence for Tejas Networks.

Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks said, “By inducting Tejas as their new wireless OEM, our South Asian customer now has a trusted and proven technology partner capable of addressing diverse network requirements while benefiting from greater vendor diversity. We are fully committed to support them with innovative and well-differentiated solutions to optimally meet their network performance and user experience objectives.”

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On February 25, the Tata Group stock rose up to 10% after the firm said it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios. 5G Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) radios are advanced, high-capacity base station antennas using dozens or hundreds of elements to create narrow, precise beams (beamforming).

Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.