Tejas Networks shares rise 10% on pact for 5G massive MIMO radios

Tejas Networks shares rise 10% on pact for 5G massive MIMO radios

Tejas Networks stock rose 9.75% to Rs 348.90 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 317.90.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Tejas Networks shares rise 10% on pact for 5G massive MIMO radiosTejas Networks stock rises

Tejas Networks shares rose 10% in early deals on Thursday after the Tata Group firm said it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

5G Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) radios are advanced, high-capacity base station antennas using dozens or hundreds of elements to create narrow, precise beams (beamforming). Key in mid-band deployment, they augment 5G capacity, coverage, and user speed by supporting simultaneous data streams to multiple users. 

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks stock rose 9.75% to Rs 348.90 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 317.90. 

The stock has gained 13.27 per cent in a month. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,112 crore.

Total 16.09 lakh Tejas shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 55.15 crore on BSE. 

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 914.50 on April 4,2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 294.10 on January 27, 2026.

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "Our partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging our respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos. We will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.”

Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:23 AM IST
