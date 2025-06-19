Shares of Tejas Network, Tata Communications Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) and Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd shares will turn ex-date for dividends on Thursday, July 19.

The Tata Communications Ltd board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY25 on April 22, which was subject to approval of members at the 39th AGM on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Thursday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Tata Communications shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of today (record date) would be eligible to receive dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after July 10, 2025, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

The Tejas Networks board at its meeting held on April 25, 2025 had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 25th AGM. Today is the record date for the same. The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Panasonic Carbon India Company and RIIL boards had announced final dividends of Rs 12 per share and Rs 3.50 per share, respectively. Today is the ex and record dates for the same.

The Thirty-seventh AGM of the members of RIIL will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 4 pm. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

In the case of Panasonic Carbon India Company, the company has its 43rd Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 3 PM.

Meanwhile, The demerged business of Siemens Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd, is all set to make stock market debut today. Upon listing, Siemens Energy India could be India’s largest listed pure-play power T&D equipment player with $10 billion-plus market capitalisation (m-cap), followed by Hitachi Energy and GE Vernova T&D at $6.8-9.6 billion, Jefferies said in a note.

"We believe SE can trade at 60 times PE Mar-27E, which is a 9 per cent premium to our PT multiple on Siemens ex-Energy, implying a price target of Rs 3,350 per share," Jefferies said.