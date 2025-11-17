Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status: GMP jumps over 31% ahead of listing

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd is scheduled to finalise its initial public offering (IPO) allotment on Monday. Once finalised, the company will start crediting shares to successful bidders' demat accounts and issuing refunds to those who didn’t get. The IPO's listing date is proposed for Wednesday (November 19).

In the unofficial market, Tenneco's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 522, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of 31.49 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 397. It must be noted that GMP is not the official listing price and the actual listing price may fluctuate based on market sentiment.

The IPO recorded heavy interest across all categories. The issue was subscribed 58.83 times, receiving bids for 392 crore, against just 6.66 crore shares on offer.

The Rs 3,600 crore issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS). This means the company is not raising fresh capital. All proceeds go to the selling shareholder, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings. No new shares were being issued.

Other group entities participating as promoters include Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Tenneco LLC and Federal-Mogul Investments.

How to check Tenneco’s allotment status on registrar site?

* Visit the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, at this link: (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html)

* From the dropdown menu, select the IPO, which will display the name only once the allocation has been confirmed.

* Choose one of the three available options to verify the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.

* Determine whether your application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

* Complete the required information based on the option you selected in Step 3.

How to check status on NSE?

* Go to the official NSE website- Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

* On the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link to register using your PAN.

* Input your username, password and the captcha code.

* View the IPO allotment status on the newly opened page.

How to check status on BSE?

* Navigate to the allotment section on the official BSE website: (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

* Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

* From the drop-down list, pick the IPO.

* Input your PAN or application number.

* Tick the 'I am not a Robot' box to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.