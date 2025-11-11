Texmaco Rail Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 11%, revenue at Rs 1,258 crore

Texmaco Rail & Engineering on Tuesday reported a 11% fall in Q2 net profit on Tuesday. Profit fell to Rs 64.6 crore in the last quarter against Rs 72.9 crore profit in the March 2024 quarter. Revenue slipped 17.6% to Rs 1258 crore in the September 2025 quarter from Rs 1345.9 crore in the year ago period.

Operating performance slipped, with EBITDA falling 6.1% to Rs 124.2 crore. However, margins gained slightly to 9.9% from 9.8% on a year on year basis. Total expenses slipped to Rs 1,174.96 crore in Q2 agains Rs 1264.81 crore in the year ago period.

The stock ended 3.10% higher at Rs 134.85, near its intraday high of Rs 138.50. Earnings were announced during market hours today.

Total 2.69 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.59 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,386 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 239.65 on December 17, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 115.10 on April 7, 2025 on BSE. Texmaco Rail shares have a beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.