Texmaco Rail shares in focus today as Q3 net profit plunges 44% 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are in focus today after the firm reported a 44% fall in Q3 net profit on Monday. Profit fell to Rs 42 crore in the last quarter against Rs 76 crore profit in the December 2025 quarter. Revenue slipped 21.5% to Rs 1042 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 1326 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA fell 26.7% to Rs 102 crore in Q3 against Rs 139 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margins too slipped 75 bps to 9.6% form 10.4% on a year on year basis. EPS fell 44.3% to Rs 1.07 in Q3 against Rs 1.92 on a year-on-year basis.

Texmaco Rail stock ended 2.22% higher at Rs 121.80 on Monday. Earnings were announced after market hours.

Total 0.46 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 56.14 lakh. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,955 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 189 on June 26, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 115.10 on April 7, 2025 on BSE.

About Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.

