Texmaco Rail shares in focus today on fresh order win 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering will be in focus on August 22 following supply order win of Rs 103 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics. Leap Grain Rail Logistics has awarded an order of Rs 103.16 crore for BCBFG wagons along with BVCM Brake Van to be delivered within 10 months.

In the previous session, Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares closed 2.45 percent higher at Rs 142.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5792 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 115.60 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 255.05 on August 21,2024 on BSE.

Currently, the stock trades 44.31 percent below its 52-week high and 23.41 percent above its 52-week low.

The company June quarter 2025 reported a 50 percent fall in its consolidated profit to Rs 30 crore against Rs 59.8 crore in the year ago period. Revenue fell 16.3% to Rs 910.6 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,088.2 crore on a YoY basis.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.