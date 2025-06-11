Texmaco Rail shares gain 5% on fresh order win, check details

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose nearly 5% in early deals today after the railway firm announced a new contract win from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), valued at Rs 44.04 crore. This contract involves the supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of traction transformers, sectioning posts (SPs), and associated infrastructure for the Central Railway's third and fourth lines. The project is set to be completed within 18 months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 4.69% to Rs 185 on BSE today. Total 2.05 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.72 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 7,266 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 115.60 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

"...we wish to inform you that Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited, vide its letter dated June 9, 2025, has awarded an order of Rs 44.04 crore to the company for the supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of traction transformers, SPs, and associated works," Texmaco Rail stated in its filing.

Advertisement

Over the past week, the stock has gained 10%, and over the last three months, it has increased by 32.5%. However, it remains down by 9.3% over the past year. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report showed a revenue rise of 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,346.4 crore, although net profit saw a 12% decrease to Rs 40 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported a 15% fall in Q4 net profit. Profit slipped to Rs 3545.52 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4169 crore profit in the March 2024 quarter. However, revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 1346 crore in the March 2025 quarter to Rs 1144 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA rising 14.7% to Rs 97.6 crore. Margins held largely steady at 7.3%.

Advertisement

The firm also declared a dividend of Rs 0.75 per share.