Texmaco Rail shares surge 11% on Rs 219 crore order win; order book details & more

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares climbed as much as 11% in Tuesday’s trade following an order win from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, which sent the stock in the green zone.

Texmaco Rail shares surged 10.87% to touch day’s high of Rs 123.35 on the BSE, a sharp jump from its previous close of Rs 111.25 apiece. The rally pushed the company's market capitalisation to Rs 4,835 crore. A total of 9.25 lakh shares changed hands, resulting in a turnover of Rs 11.14 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

An exchange filing announced post-market hours on Monday that the company has received an order worth Rs 219.18 crore from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd.

The mandate involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipment/gear for a proposed line in the Mumbai Suburban network under MUTP-IIIA, the filing noted.

Earlier in the day, Texmaco had disclosed another win, a contract from the South Western Railway valued at Rs 27.67 crore. This contract focuses on the comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations.

According to the investor presentation for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 submitted to exchanges on February 9, the company’s order book stood at a robust Rs 5,661 crore.

Advertisement

Beyond its core freight car business, Texmaco is eyeing a 3-5x growth in the export of components and railway castings over the next 2-3 years, as per their investors presentation.