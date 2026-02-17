Texmaco Rail shares: Two order wins for the railway ancillary major; check details 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are in focus today after the firm said it won two separate orders worh Rs 219 crore and Rs 23.45 crore, respectively. Texmaco Rail shares ended 2% lower at Rs 111.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 113.55. Total 0.57 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 63.43 lakh. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4,526 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 189 on June 26, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 111 on February 16, 2026 on BSE.

The first order worth Rs 219.18 crore is for the design , supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipments/gears in connection with construction of proposed line in Mumbai Suburban under (MUTP-IIIA).

The work is to be completed within 36 months from issuance of the Notice to Proceed.

The second order is from South Western Railway for undertaking comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of overhead equipment (OHE) and power supply installations across the Mysore Division. The order is for two years covering 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.

Advertisement

The total contract value is Rs 27.67 crore (inclusive of GST), equivalent to approximately Rs 23.45 crore (excluding GST).

About Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.