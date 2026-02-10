Textile stocks slide: Gokex, Welspun, Indo Count tumble; expert shares strategy for export-oriented plays

Shares of textile exporters Gokaldas Exports Ltd (Gokex), Welspun Living Ltd (formerly Welspun India Ltd) and Indo Count Industries Ltd witnessed a sharp correction on Tuesday. Gokex declined the most, plunging 7.98 per cent, while Welspun Living fell 5.72 per cent and Indo Count Industries slipped 3.69 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an interaction with Business Today, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital, said the correction was not entirely unexpected. "These stocks had run up quite a bit. So, some amount of profit booking or correction was expected. These companies operate in a competitive global market. Competitive pressures will always be there and they have to be cognizant of that."

Bandyopadhyay also flagged the need for caution, particularly on developments related to the US. "Some amount of caution is again required as the US is engaged with multiple countries, and we know with this current US administration, things change overnight."

He added, "Valuation correction was warranted because the stocks ran up too fast. That's pretty much what is happening. I would say that with EU and UK trade deals in place, I don't think much is going to change there. But as far as the US trade deal is concerned, things may remain fluid. We have to be prepared for volatility and I'm sure the companies are tackling that," Bandyopadhyay said.

Advertisement

Sharing his approach towards export-oriented sectors, the market expert stressed the importance of timing and patience. "The only trick is to pick the stocks, you know, not at the top level, which is what happened in the consecutive days. You have to let these stocks correct a bit, then you have to pick the stocks."

He also said, "I think there is absolutely no doubt that there is a significant opportunity for these companies to scale up their exports and their business, which will be good for these companies as well as the economy in terms of employment and multiple other vectors. But having said that, I would also say that you have to remember that this volatility is going to remain and you have to be prepared for volatility."

Advertisement

Bandyopadhyay further underscored the need for a longer investment horizon. "Let us say you pick up a Gokaldas Exports, Welspun or Indo Count, then wait for that little bit of correction and then pick up the stocks. Be prepared for volatility and be prepared to remain invested for a few years. If that is the matrix under which you are operating, I am sure you will make a lot of money."