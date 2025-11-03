Thangamayil Jewellery shares zoom 20% to hit all-time high on stellar Q2 and record October sales

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 20 per cent in Monday's trade to touch a record high of Rs 2,603.30, following the release of its Q2 FY26 earnings and performance update for October.

The Tamil Nadu-based jeweller posted a net profit of Rs 58.51 crore for the July–September quarter, marking a sharp turnaround from a loss of Rs 17.45 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations jumped 44.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,710.90 crore, compared with Rs 1,181.05 crore in Q2 FY25.

In a separate filing, the company announced a robust performance for October 2025, reporting monthly revenue of Rs 1,032 crore -- crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark for the first time in its history. This represents a 178 per cent rise from Rs 371 crore in October 2024.

Thangamayil also reported a strong increase in gold ornament volumes, which rose to 764 kg, up 77 per cent from 432 kg a year ago.

The company, however, noted that price volatility in gold markets made it difficult to project revenue trends for the remainder of FY26. It added that its new Chennai metro outlets were performing satisfactorily.

Advertisement

The upbeat financial performance and record monthly sales boosted investor sentiment, propelling the stock to new highs.

As of September 2025, the promoter holding in Thangamayil Jewellery stood at 61.56 per cent.