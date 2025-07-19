The Wealth Company receives SEBI nod for mutual fund business

The Wealth Company Asset Management, part of the Pantomath Group, has received the final approval from SEBI to launch its mutual fund business. With this, The Wealth Company formally entered the Rs 74.41 lakh crore mutual fund industry.

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund said it would bring a unique proposition to the market, combining the rigorous, bottom-up, and data-intensive research methodologies, typically seen in private equity, with the simplicity and accessibility required by retail investors.

This approach would be further fortified by extensive back-testing and AI-powered insights, ensuring investment decisions are rooted in deep analysis and empirical validation.

The Wealth Company has been in the alternate investments space, contributing over Rs 10,000 crore of client assets under the group’s purview, across four themed alternate investment funds (AIFs), catering to high-net-worth investors (HNIs) across the country and global markets.

Madhu Lunawat, Founder, MD, and CEO of The Wealth Company Asset Management said, “Our entry into mutual funds is driven by a commitment to bring the same disciplined, data-driven investment philosophy honed in our alternative ventures to a wider audience. We believe in democratizing wealth creation by offering high-quality, outcome-oriented products and empowering our MFD partners to serve investors effectively, particularly in the promising Tier 3 and beyond markets, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat agenda.”

The fund house will prioritize businesses aligned with India’s macro-economic priorities, including those contributing to the Make in India mission, sustainable industrial development, and digital transformation.