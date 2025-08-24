These 10 smallcap stocks gave 5–10% dividend yield. Check if you own any

PTC India and MSTC delivered a strong 10% dividend yield in the past year—topping a list of small-cap stocks that handed out consistent payouts and steady income to investors, according to Axis Securities data.
For investors focused on income generation, small-cap stocks with high dividend yields are proving to be valuable plays. Based on recent data compiled by Axis Securities, ten small-cap companies across sectors offered yields ranging from 5% to 10% over the past 12 months.
Top performers:
Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend paid per share by the current market price of the stock, giving investors a snapshot of the return from cash payouts. For long-term portfolios focused on stability and cash flow, these small-cap stocks offer a useful alternative to traditional low-yield fixed instruments.