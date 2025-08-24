Business Today
These 10 smallcap stocks gave 5–10% dividend yield. Check if you own any

PTC India and MSTC Ltd led the pack, each delivering a 10% dividend yield. PTC India paid out ₹19.5 per share, while MSTC distributed ₹45.5.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 24, 2025 10:06 AM IST
These 10 smallcap stocks gave 5–10% dividend yield. Check if you own anyDividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend paid per share by the current market price of the stock, giving investors a snapshot of the return from cash payouts.

PTC India and MSTC delivered a strong 10% dividend yield in the past year—topping a list of small-cap stocks that handed out consistent payouts and steady income to investors, according to Axis Securities data.

For investors focused on income generation, small-cap stocks with high dividend yields are proving to be valuable plays. Based on recent data compiled by Axis Securities, ten small-cap companies across sectors offered yields ranging from 5% to 10% over the past 12 months.

Top performers:

  • PTC India and MSTC Ltd led the pack, each delivering a 10% dividend yield. PTC India paid out ₹19.5 per share, while MSTC distributed ₹45.5.
  • Akzo Nobel India, a paints and coatings major, followed with an 8% yield, paying ₹256 per share.
  • La Opala RG offered a 7% yield, distributing ₹17.5 in dividends in the glassware sector.

    Mid-Range Yielders (6% Range):
  • Castrol India and Allcargo Logistics each delivered a 6% yield, paying ₹13 and ₹2.1 respectively.
  • Quess Corp, in IT and staffing, also gave a 6% yield with ₹16 in payouts.
  • Moderate Yielders (5% Range):
  • VRL Logistics distributed ₹15 for a 5% yield, while
  • Indraprastha Gas and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank paid ₹10.5 and ₹21, respectively—both offering a 5% yield.

Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend paid per share by the current market price of the stock, giving investors a snapshot of the return from cash payouts. For long-term portfolios focused on stability and cash flow, these small-cap stocks offer a useful alternative to traditional low-yield fixed instruments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST
