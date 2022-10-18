These 14 little-known stocks turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1 crore since last Diwali; do you own any?

An inclusion of select little-known stocks from the broader space has managed to add spark to investors' portfolios despite the tepid performance of the benchmark equity indices since Diwali last year. Data available with Ace Equity showed that as many as 14 stocks in the smallcap space have soared over 1,000 per cent since November 4, 2021. On the other hand, Sensex and Nifty have plunged nearly 3 per cent during the same period.

With a gain of 10,869 per cent, SEL Manufacturing emerged as the top grosser in the list. Shares of the company jumped to Rs 698.70 on October 17, 2022 from Rs 6.37 on Diwali last year. That means a Rs 1,00,000 investment made in the stock last year would have fetched over Rs 1 crore at present. Likewise, Kaiser Corporation also multiplied investors' wealth by 100 times during the same period.

The superlative performance came despite heavy volatility in the domestic equity market due to the geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine, high commodity prices, outflow by foreign institutional investors, global inflation and the subsequent hawkish stance taken by major global central banks (Fed and ECB). On a year-to-date basis, overseas investors have sold shares worth over Rs 1.76 lakh crore till October 17, 2022.

Ambar Protein Industries (up 2,506 per cent), IKAB Securities & Investment (up 1,807 per cent), Gensol Engineering (up 1,673 per cent), Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) (up 1316 per cent), Sampre Nutritions (up 1307 per cent), Cressanda Solutions (up 1204 per cent), Deep Diamond India (up 1154 per cent) stood among other major players that defied gravity.

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages, Gorani Industries, KBS India, Kakatiya Textiles and S&T Corporation also rallied over 1,000 per cent since Diwali 2021.

Going ahead, market watchers retained their bullish view on the domestic equity market, citing strong GST collections and robust housing sales data, among others.

Kotak Securities in a report said, "We remain optimistic on India's growth prospect in the near term on the back of likely normalisation of discretionary services spending, easing supply chain, weakening of international commodity prices including crude and supportive fiscal policies. However, tightening monetary conditions and capital outflows could act as headwinds."

The brokerage is bullish on stocks such as SRF, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, DLF, Cipla, Axis Bank and Aegis Logistics.

