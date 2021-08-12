These 3 stocks more than doubled shareholder's money in 2021

The party on Dalal Street ain't over yet. Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points to touch a record intra-day high of 54,855.51, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index hit 16,374.50 as a record high on Thursday.



Amid the ongoing market rally, shares of Deepak Fertilisers, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Alkyl Amines have more than doubled investors' money so far in 2021. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index gained over 17 percent and the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 15 percent.



Deepak Fertilisers



This multibagger stock has surged from Rs 158.35 to Rs 445.55 mark. It has gained 168 per cent in the last one year and risen 183 per cent since the beginning of this year.



The shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit a day after the company reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2021. The company reported a net profit of Rs 128.02 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a profit of Rs 120.14 in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 38 per cent to Rs 1,902.10 crore in the June-ended quarter against Rs 1,382.08 crore a year ago.



The promoters have increased their equity stake from 52.2% (46.6 mn shares) to 53.1%. Out of the total 5.73 crore shares held by promoters, 0.9 crore shares, representing 15.3% and 8.1% of promoter holding and share capital respectively, have been pledged.



Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director said, "Through our on-going commitment with high quality and secured supply of locally manufactured TAN products to the Mining and Infrastructure industry, we will continue to play a key role in Nation building."



"We are pleased to announce NBS approval for our crop specific grades by the Government of India. We would be introducing Crop Specific grades in next Rabi season," he added.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has declared positive results for the last 6 consecutive quarters. Also, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on May 5, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, and OBV. However, it noted that the valuation seems to be expensive right now.





Gujarat Fluorochemicals



The stock stood at Rs 380.75 on May 03, 2021. It has zoomed to Rs 794.30 today, translating into gains of 108.6 per cent during the period. The stock has gained 135 per cent since the beginning of this year.



It opened 1.2 per cent higher at Rs 766.00 against the previous close of Rs 756.50 on BSE ahead of its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021. With a market capitalisation of Rs 7,094 crore, the midcap share stands higher than 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has a strong ability to service debt as the company has a low Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.38 times. Also, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on July 12, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, DOW, KST, and OBV.



It noted that institutional investors have decreased their stake by 0.93% over the previous quarter and collectively hold 7.1% of the company. Also, the valuation seems to be very expensive right now.



Alkyl Amines



The multibagger stock has surged from Rs 1,553 to Rs 4,271.00 mark so far in 2021 - yielding around 177 per cent in this period. The stock has jumped 1,518 per cent in the last three years and surged 3,294 per cent in the last five years. Experts believe that amine makers are expected to do well because of the rapid scale-up in vaccine manufacturing.



With a market capitalisation of over Rs 21,000 crore, the share stands higher than 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has a strong ability to service debt as the company has a low Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.65 times. The technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on August 10, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are Bullish like MACD, KST and DOW.



Also, the company has strong long-term fundamental strength with an average Return on Equity (ROE) of 27.49%. However, it noted that the valuation is very expensive right now.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 78.54 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a profit of Rs 52.78 in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 60 per cent to Rs 391.81 crore in the June-ended quarter against Rs 245.15 crore a year ago.