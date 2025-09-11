Business Today
The Adani Group firm's stock slipped 3.2% to Rs 548.80 against the previous close of Rs 566.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025 3:18 PM IST
This Adani Group stock falls over 3% amid block deal reports, more details Ambuja Cements block deal: Around 1.2% equity or 2.8 crore shares changed hands at a price of Rs 552.

Shares of Ambuja Cements slipped over 3% in the afternoon session on Thursday amid reports of a block deal. Around 1.2% equity or 2.8 crore shares changed hands at a price of Rs 552 in the block deal. The value of the deal is nearly Rs 1,545 crore. 

Amid the block deal buzz, the Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements' stock slipped 3.2% to Rs 548.80 against the previous close of Rs 566.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore. 

Ambuja Cements shares have a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Ambuja Cements stands at 41.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Ambuja Cements shares are trading lower than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day  and 50 day moving averages. 

Ambuja Cements reported a 23% rise in net profit to Rs 788 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 against Rs 640 crore net profit reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 23 percent to Rs 10,244 crore in Q1 FY26. The cement company had earlier reported revenue from operations at Rs 8,292 crore in Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 11, 2025 3:16 PM IST
