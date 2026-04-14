Shares of Reliance Power Ltd have been on a run. The Anil Ambani-led company's stock has been on a steady climb, ending in the green for seven out of its last eight trading sessions on the BSE. This sustained momentum has pushed the stock up by over 28% in the last eight trading sessions.

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The buying spree continued into Monday's trade, where Reliance Power stock jumped 3.53% to settle at Rs 26.11 per share, up from its previous close of Rs 25.22, with a total traded quantity of 126.76 lakh shares changing hands. This translated to a total trading turnover of Rs 32.64 crore on the exchange.

On the technical front, Trendlyne data showed to a short-term bullish trend, with the counter now trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the stock still faces overhead resistance on the longer charts, remaining below the 100-, 150-, and 200-day SMAs.

Despite the eight-day rally, the stock is down 42% over the past six months and currently sits a steep 65.86% below its 52-week high of Rs 76.49.

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Part of the broader Reliance Group umbrella alongside Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power focuses on developing, constructing, and operating energy projects both in India and abroad. The company manages a substantial portfolio of active and under-development power generation capacities.