This Ashish Kacholia-backed smallcap stock zoomed 29% in just 3 days

Shares of a smallcap entity, named Aeroflex Industries Ltd, continued to register a strong uptick for the third straight session on Friday. The stock soared 10.94 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 216.50. At this price, it has gained 29.22 per cent in just trading days.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The counter logged heavy trading volume, along with price action as around 87.89 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 6.97 lakh shares.

Turnover on the counter came at Rs 183.29 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,704.74 crore. There were 2.59 lakh sell orders placed today against buy orders of around 1.29 lakh shares.

On the technical front, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 80.47. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 53.08 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.54. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.93 with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.09. According to Trendlyne data, Aeroflex Industries has a one-year beta of 1.61, indicating high volatility.

Aeroflex Industries made a stellar market debut in August 2023, listing at Rs 197 per share — an 83 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 108.

As per exchange data available till March 2025, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held a 1.92 per cent stake in the company. Promoters Sat Industries Ltd (61.23 per cent) and Italica Global - FZC (5.76 per cent) collectively owned 66.99 per cent of Aeroflex Industries.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 1993, the company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of metallic flexible flow solutions made from stainless steel.