This Bengaluru-based IT company to consider FY26 dividend along with Q4 results on April 29

Bengaluru-based multinational information technology services and consulting company Mphasis Ltd on Friday said its Board of Directors will meet on April 29, 2026, to consider and approve its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4 FY26). The company added that it will also consider dividend payment, if any, for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

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"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Auditor’s Report thereon, the recommendation of dividend, if any, among other matters," Mphasis stated.

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from Monday, March 23, 2026, to Friday, May 1, 2026 (both days inclusive). The trading window will open on Saturday, May 2, 2026," it added.

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"We would also like to inform you that the Company will organise an Earnings Conference Call for Investors and Analysts on April 30, 2026, at 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time. The details of the call will be communicated in due course and will also be published on the Company's website," the company further stated.

Last month, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) highlighted the company’s deal momentum, stating, "Over the last four quarters, it has secured ~$2 billion of TCV wins, with recent deal conversions expected to support near-term growth. That said, concerns around terminal value and AI-led disruption may restrict near-term multiple re-rating."

MOFSL added, "We value the stock at 26x FY28E EPS, arriving at a TP (target price) of Rs 3,400. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock."

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HDFC Securities noted, "BFSI exposure remains high but stable, logistics issues have normalised, and the strategy emphasises scaling existing accounts while leveraging a robust pipeline and AI-first legacy modernisation programs. We cut our earnings estimates by ~4/8 per cent for FY27/28E, anticipating slower revenue conversion and stable margins. We maintain our ADD rating with a target price of Rs 2,660, based on 21x FY28E (earlier 25x)."

Shares of Mphasis were last seen trading 1.54 per cent lower at Rs 2,100.