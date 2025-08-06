This defence stock rises 3% on Rs 135-cr order win, check details 

Shares of Astra Microwave Products gained over 3% in early deals on Wednesday after the firm said it won an order for a total consideration of Rs 135 crore for upgradation of Ground based Radar system from DRDO. The order is to be delivered in 18 months. It has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Astra Microwave Products stock rose 3.19% to Rs 979.50 against the previous close of Rs 949.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,214 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 171% in two years and risen 255% in three years.

"This is to inform you that our Company, Astra Microwave Products Ltd has received an order for a total consideration of Rs.135 crores inclusive of taxes for upgradation of Ground-based Radar system from DRDO, to be delivered with in a period of 18 months," said the defence firm.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.

