This fintech firm rallies over 2,800% since listing on SME platform; now moves to main boards NSE, BSE

Shares of Network People Services Technologies (NPST), a payments and technology service provider, on April 30, successfully migrated from the NSE Emerge platform to the mainboard bourses NSE and BSE. The scrip traded 1.03% higher at Rs 2,350 on BSE at around 1:12 pm (IST). It traded 0.64% up at Rs 2,341 on NSE at around the same time, indicating a rally of 2,800% against the issue price of Rs 80. The scrip got listed on the NSE Emerge Platform in August 2021.

NPST operates across key layers of India’s financial technology stack, including UPI switching, merchant acquiring, digital banking infrastructure, and regulatory technology. The company currently serves over 100 customers—banks and fintech institutions, playing a critical role in driving Bharat’s digital transformation.

“Moving to the Mainboard reinforces our credibility and provides us the flexibility to keep creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and investors. We are just at the beginning of what we believe will be a truly transformative growth journey,” said Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO, Network People Services Technologies.

For the first nine months of FY25, NPST recorded a 78.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, with net profit rising by 133% to Rs 38.91 crore. EBITDA also grew 96.2% to Rs 55.71 crore. For FY24, the company reported total revenues of Rs 130.08 crore with 216% YoY growth, EBITDA of Rs 43.70 crore with 253% YoY growth, and net profit of Rs 26.71 crore with 310% YoY growth.

“This is an important milestone in our development and the beginning of a new era. The transition to NSE and BSE mainboards enhances corporate governance, builds investor trust, and strengthens our foundation to scale sustainably. It’s a structural advancement that sets the stage for the next decade of growth,” said Ashish Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, NPST.

As part of its international growth plans, NPST has recently established an office in Dubai as the first step in entering key global markets. The company is also investing heavily in talent acquisition, with plans to increase its workforce by 50% to support the next growth stage.