The ongoing market correction has left bulls running for cover with Sensex and Nifty losing 12.51% and 11.47%, respectively in 2026. Retail investors are in a state of shock and disbelief since the 30-stock index Sensex hit an all-time high just 3 months ago.

The index reached a high of 86,159.02 on December 1, 2025. In comparison, Nifty's peak was more recent with the index hitting a record high of 26,373 on January 5, 2026. With the benchmark indices hitting fresh lows almost on a daily basis, should investors worry about the prospects of their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) ?

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice-President at Geojit Investments, investors should continue their investments in Systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) during the current market situation since they will end up getting more units for the same amount compared to the phase of rally in the market.

"I cannot invest directly into equity markets because there are compliance issues. So, I have not stopped my SIP and if I get an opportunity which I got earlier, I also do my lump sum investments via mutual funds.

"You end up getting more units, than what you bought at 26,000 or 26,300 or 25,500," Shah told Business Today TV.

Shah advises investors not to sit on the sidelines and instead resort to selective stock picking in sectors such as banking, IT, pharma (manufacturing side), healthcare & diagnostic-related firms, power generation and consumer durables appliances.