This Jhunjhunwala stock is stuck in bear grip; price targets, outlook and more

Shares of NCC Ltd are in a correction mode for two years. The fresh correction signals bear grip on the Jhunjhunwala stock counter. The stock is in a downtrend in period up to two years. It fell 33% in two years and six months, respectively.

In the current session, NCC stock fell to a low of Rs 143.65 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 146. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9022 crore. Total 0.79 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.14 crore on BSE.

NCC shares have lost 11% in 2026 and fallen 38% in a year.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended December 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 142 and resistance at Rs 152. A decisive move above the Rs 152 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 155. The expected trading range will be between Rs 142 and Rs 155 for the short-term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "NCC continues to remain in a strong downtrend, marked by a sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. Any recent bounce appears corrective in nature rather than a trend reversal. Momentum indicators also support the bearish view. The RSI is hovering below the 40 zone, reflecting weak strength and lack of buying conviction. Volumes have failed to expand meaningfully on up moves, suggesting rallies are being used for distribution. It can fall to Rs 130- Rs 138 level. Immediate Resistance for the stock lies at Rs 160. Stop Loss can be fixed at Rs 162 on a daily closing basis."

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.