COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
This Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock closed at upper circuit today, here's why

The IT stock rose to a 52-week high, locked in a 20% upper circuit at ₹538.2 on BSE today.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025 4:40 PM IST
This Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock closed at upper circuit today, here's why The software development firm reported a strong increase in net profit, nearly tripling from last year to Rs 23 crore
SUMMARY
  • Infobeans signed six new clients including three large enterprises
  • Net profit nearly tripled to ₹23 crore in the June quarter
  • Sales rose 15.6% year-on-year to ₹111 crore

Infobeans Technologies witnessed a significant increase in its stock price, reaching a 52-week high with shares locked in a 20% upper circuit at ₹538.2. The stock ended at the same level on Wednesday. The surge follows the company's announcement of signing six new clients, three of which are large enterprises. As of the June quarter, notable shareholders include Mukul Agrawal, holding a 4.38% stake, slightly reduced from 4.6% in March.

Kotak Mahindra Trusteeship Ltd. retains a 1.03% stake in the company.

The software development firm reported a strong increase in net profit, nearly tripling from last year to Rs 23 crore, largely due to the growth in profitability and an increase in other income. Sales also rose by 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 111 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 52% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹22.4 crore, with margins expanding by nearly 500 basis points to 20.18% from 15.31%. The company attributed this improvement to "demand across all geographies contributed to revenue growth and cost optimisation efforts led to improvement in EBITDA and profit margins." This increase in profitability showcases the company's effective management and strategic cost-saving measures.

The stock's trading volume reached over 4 lakh shares, far exceeding its 20-day average of 3,000 shares. This performance reflects robust investor interest following strong quarterly results.

Over the past month, Infobeans' stock price has risen by 44%, showcasing significant market confidence. The company's emphasis on expanding its client base and optimising costs has evidently paid off, positioning it favourably in the current market environment. With further growth anticipated, Infobeans aims to continue enhancing shareholder value and maintaining its competitive advantage in the technology sector.

Infobeans, primarily engaged in software development, continues to strengthen its market position by forging strategic partnerships and expanding its client base. This development aligns with the company's ongoing growth strategy and positions it favourably against key competitors in the industry.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 4:40 PM IST
