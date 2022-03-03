This multibagger hits lower circuit for second straight session; do you own it?

Shares of Brightcom Group Limited crashed 5 per cent and were locked in the lower circuit for the second straight session after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ordered a forensic audit regarding the impairment of assets in FY2019-20.

The stock has delivered over 1,400 per cent return in the last one year. Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged over 4,000 per cent in the last three years.

The stock opened 5 per cent lower at Rs 107.45 against the previous close of Rs 113.10. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11,192.35 crore on BSE. The shares stand higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

"On September 16, 2021, approximately five months ago, we received a letter from the Securities & Exchange Board of India, dated September 16, 2021, wherein they appointed a forensic auditor, primarily concerning queries relating to Impairment of Assets in the FY 19-20 and the charge taken thereon. Impairment charge, a non-cash charge, was taken by the Company due to the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and its applicability worldwide," said Brightcom Group Limited.

"The company represented to SEBI that the said audit was unnecessary because several internet companies had to take such charges globally, owing to the GDPR norms," it added.

"However, SEBI on 25th February 2022 (Friday) intimated the company that this audit would be necessary. Accordingly, we are notifying the Exchanges," the company said.

In the December quarter, the firm reported a 168 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 371.45 crore against Rs 138.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Net sales jumped 130 per cent to Rs 2,021 crore in the last quarter against Rs 878.55 crore in the December quarter of 2020. Operating profit rose 127.31 per cent to Rs 568.90 crore for the quarter ended December against Rs 250.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the firm reported a 75 per cent rise in net profit from Rs 212.15 crore in the September 2021 quarter. Net sales climbed 83.13 per cent from Rs 1,103 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal.

Brightcom Group is a global provider of comprehensive online or digital marketing services to direct marketers, brand advertisers, and marketing agencies.



The company is divided into three major divisions: (i) Media (Ad-Tech and digital marketing), (ii) Software services, and (iii) Future technologies. Its primary clients are end advertisers, agencies and publishers, and exchanges and networks.

