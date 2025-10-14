This multibagger rallies over 4,500% YTD; firm denies Sachin Tendulkar link, land acquisition claims

Shares of RRP Semiconductor Ltd continued their extraordinary rally on Tuesday, climbing another 2 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 8,584.65 on BSE. At this level, the multibagger counter has delivered an exceptional 4,527.84 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return.

In response to speculation circulating on social media, the company issued a detailed clarification refuting reports that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had invested in or was associated with the firm in any capacity.

"The company has come across the circulation of misinformation that Legendary Cricketer Mr. Sachin Tendulkar has invested in RRP Semiconductor Limited. We feel that because of this, there has been unprecedented price movement in the shares of the Company at BSE from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000 within the past 10 months," the company said in an exchange filing.

RRP Semiconductor categorically stated that Tendulkar has not subscribed to any shares, is not a shareholder, has no connection with the company's Board, and is not its brand ambassador or advisor. The company also dismissed claims that it had acquired 100 acres of land from the Maharashtra government, adding that its financial performance does not justify the meteoric rise in its stock price.

The firm further disclosed that 99 per cent of its issued and paid-up capital, allotted through preferential issuance, is under lock-in with depositories until March 31, 2026. It clarified that no Board member or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) has traded in the company's securities.

RRP Semiconductor added that only around 4,000 shares are held in demat mode by public shareholders and alleged that certain individuals may be trading unethically, harming both the company’s reputation and that of Tendulkar, who has no link to the firm.