This multibagger smallcap stock hit upper circuit for second straight session; here' why

Shares of Prime Focus continued its upside momentum on Monday as the stock hit upper circuit for the second straight session. It gained another 10 per cent on Monday, and took the two day rise to more than 21 per cent in just two sessions, thanks to buying interest from Bollywood celebrities to Dalal Street veterans.

Shares of Prime Focus were locked in the buyer's circuit of 10 per cent at 173.90 on Monday, with its total market capitalization close to Rs 5,400 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 158.10 on Friday, rising 10 per cent. The stock has surged more than 105 per cent from its 52-week low at 85 hit in March 2025.

According to the bulk deal reports, Ramesh Damani, Madhu Kela-owned Singularity AMC, Utpal Sheth and others bought a 3.3 percent stake in Prime Focus Rs 146.2 crore. Prime Focus was founded by Namit Malhotra, known for its visual effects in the entertainment industry. Its subsidiary, Double Negative, has won multiple Academy Awards.

According to the data, Madhusudan Kela and son Yash Kela -owned Singularity Large Value Fund I, II, and III have picked up 62.5 lakh shares (2 per cent stake) at Rs 142.55 per share worth Rs 89.10 crore. At the same price, Ramesh Damani too has picked up 8 lakh shares worth Rs 11.40 crore, while Utpal Sheth has bought 17.5 lakh shares value at Rs 24.95 crore.

This follows news of Ranbir Kapoor's investment in Prime Focus Studio. The company approved issuing over 46.27 crore shares at a price of Rs 120 apiece for a consideration of Rs 5,552 crore. Ranbir Kapoor was among the non-promoters proposed allotees, who was said to receive 12.5 lakh shares, while Singularity Equity Fund shall get 20.8 lakh shares.

Prime Focus reported a net profit of Rs 61.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, against a net loss of Rs 119.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 22.72 per cent YoY to Rs 976.82 crore from Rs 795.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Prime Focus is an independent integrated media services company. It offers end-to-end creative services, including visual effects (VFX), stereo 3D conversion, animation, and immersive experiences. Additionally, it provides technology solutions such as AI-powered tools and cloud-enabled innovations to streamline workflows.