News
markets
stocks
This multibagger smallcap stock soars 9% on Rs 231 crore order win

This multibagger smallcap stock soars 9% on Rs 231 crore order win

The stock was last seen up 8.84 per cent at Rs 218.60. At this level, it has delivered multibagger returns of 126.62 per cent over the past one year.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2025 11:07 AM IST
This multibagger smallcap stock soars 9% on Rs 231 crore order winThe counter witnessed heavy trading volumes.

Shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd surged 9.49 per cent to hit a high of Rs 219.90 in Thursday's trade after the smallcap civil construction firm announced an order win worth Rs 231 crore. The stock was last seen up 8.84 per cent at Rs 218.60. At this level, it has delivered multibagger returns of 126.62 per cent over the past one year.

The counter witnessed heavy trading volumes, with about 2.04 lakh shares changing hands on the BSE -- higher than its two-week average of 1.72 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 4.36 crore, taking the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 2,032 crore.

Bourses BSE and NSE have placed Garuda Construction under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework to caution investors about heightened volatility in its share price.

In an exchange filing, the company said, "Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited (the Company) has received a work order worth approximately Rs 231 crore for the construction of a rehabilitation building admeasuring about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai, with a completion period of three years."

Following this, the company's total order book stands at approximately Rs 3,460.78 crore as of date.

The stock traded above all key moving averages -- 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day SMAs -- while the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 75.67, indicating overbought levels.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 67.56 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:07 AM IST
