This multibagger stock doubled shareholder's money in 1 year; hit all-time high today

Amid the ongoing market rally, a handful of companies have doubled investors' money in the last 12 months. Shares of Info Edge Limited have surged from Rs 3,313.75 to Rs 6,715.05 mark today in the last one year - yielding around 103 per cent in this period. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index gained over 53 per cent and the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 52 per cent.



The multibagger stock has zoomed 683 per cent in the last five years and has risen 37 per cent since the beginning of this year. An amount of Rs 5 lakh invested in this stock a year ago would have turned into Rs 10.13 lakh today.



The stock rose 9 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 6,715.05 on Wednesday. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 85,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.



"Infoedge has provided a breakout on the monthly charts which is quite positive in the near term. The momentum indicators on the monthly, weekly and daily charts are well into the buy mode which is also quite positive for the stock," Jay Thakkar, VP and head of equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited told BusinessToday.In.



"The volumes have expanded in today's trading session showing good buying interest on the breakout. The open interest has also increased by more than 14% which clearly indicates that the long positions are getting built up as the price, volumes and open interest are all up," he noted.



He further added that the near term support is pegged at Rs 6,270 and the short term target is Rs 7,200/7,400 levels



According to MarketsMojo, the company has a low Debt to Equity ratio (avg) at -0.24 times and has high institutional holdings at 51%. Also, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on June 28, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are Bullish like MACD, KST, DOW and OBV.



Along with generating 103% returns in the last 1 year, the stock has outperformed BSE 500 in each of the last 3 annual periods. However, it noted that the valuation is very expensive.



ICICI Securities expects a sharp pent-up increase in Jeevansathi's paid listings as wedding restrictions ease and most of the deferred weddings come into planning pipeline. The robust volume spike at 99 Acres / Jeevansathi should come along with EBITDA profitability surprising the street.



"'Rethinking of work' by employees is driving massive supply-demand mismatch across industries further boosting the need for 'search' platforms like Naukri. We foresee an employees' job market for at least 12-18 months (vs employers' market for 5+ years now). This is driving strong traction in online realty too (99 Acres DAUs in Jul-21: +28% v/s Feb-21) further led by: (1) low-interest rates, (2) new launches, (3) online shift," the brokerage firm added.

