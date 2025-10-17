This multibagger stock hits fresh record high, rallies over 4,800% in 2025 so far

Shares of RRP Semiconductor Ltd extended their phenomenal rally on Friday, rising another 2 per cent to hit a new record high of Rs 9,110 on BSE. At this level, the multibagger counter has delivered an astounding 4,811.05 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return.

BSE has placed the stock under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) – Stage 2 framework, based on objective parameters such as price variation, standard deviation and other criteria.

Amid speculation on social media, the company recently issued a clarification denying reports that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had invested in or was associated with the firm in any capacity.

"The company has come across the circulation of misinformation that Legendary Cricketer Mr. Sachin Tendulkar has invested in RRP Semiconductor Limited. We believe that because of this, there has been unprecedented price movement in the shares of the company on the BSE from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000 within the past 10 months," RRP Semiconductor said in an exchange filing.

The company categorically stated that Tendulkar has not subscribed to any shares, is not a shareholder, has no connection with the company's Board and is not its brand ambassador or advisor. It also denied claims of acquiring 100 acres of land from the Maharashtra government and admitted that its financial performance does not justify the sharp surge in its stock price.

RRP Semiconductor further disclosed that 99 per cent of its issued and paid-up capital, allotted through preferential issuance, remains under lock-in with depositories until March 31, 2026. It added that no Board member or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) has traded in the company's securities.

The company also mentioned that only about 4,000 shares are held in demat form by public shareholders and alleged that certain individuals may be trading unethically, damaging both the company’s reputation and that of Tendulkar, who has no connection with the firm.