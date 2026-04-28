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This pharma stock rallies 43% in just 2 days - Do you own? What's fueling it?

This pharma stock rallies 43% in just 2 days - Do you own? What's fueling it?

Cohance Lifesciences stock rose 19% to Rs 514.60 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 432.70. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026 2:07 PM IST
This pharma stock rallies 43% in just 2 days - Do you own? What's fueling it?Buoyed by the development, the pharma stock zoomed 43% in two sessions. Pic source:(AI image for representational purposes)

Shares of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd extended their winning run for the second straight session on Tuesday after the firm appointed the former CEO and Managing Director of Cipla Ltd, Umang Vohra, as Executive Chairman, effective May 1, 2026 and Group CEO, effective May 20, 2026. Vohra succeeds Vivek Sharma, who stepped down as Executive Chairman for personal reasons. Cohance said Sharma would continue to be with the company as an advisor for the next nine months and support a smooth transition. 

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Buoyed by the development, the pharma stock zoomed 43% in two sessions. The stock rose 19% to Rs 514.60 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 432.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 18,426 crore. 

The appointment of Vohra, said Cohance, reflects a deliberate, strategic decision taken by the board, to bring in a leader whose profile is specifically suited to the demands of the company’s transformation and its next phase of growth.

Umang Vohra said, “I am very excited to be joining Cohance. I believe deeply in the long-term value creation potential of this platform. Cohance’s technology offerings, depth of its R&D talent, and the quality of the leadership team already in place provide a strong foundation. I am looking forward to this entrepreneurial stint and will work closely with the current management leaders to create value for customers, employees and shareholders alike. 

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Cohance Lifesciences is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It specializes in creating complex molecules, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), specialty chemicals, and formulations. The company's business model is a unified platform built from a series of strategic acquisitions.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 28, 2026 2:04 PM IST
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