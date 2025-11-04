This sector has outperformed the market, with stocks surging up to nearly 500% in two years. Do you own any?

The Indian pharma sector has delivered some of the strongest stock market returns in the past two years. Data from ACE Equity shows that several pharma companies have given robust returns, far outperforming the broader market. As of November 03, 2025, the Nifty Pharma Index has risen 51% over the last two years, outperforming the broader Nifty 500 Index, which gained 40% and the large-cap benchmark Nifty 50, which surged 34% in the same period.

Advertisement

This indicates that pharma stocks, as a group, have done better than the broader market. Select pharma stocks have gained up to 492% in the two years.

Leading the pack is Wockhardt, which has surged 492% in two years. Even though the stock gained only 8% in the last year, the two-year return shows a major turnaround story for the company. Its market value now stands at Rs 22,973 crore.

Neuland Laboratories is another major wealth creator with a 344% return over the same period. Its stock price is Rs 17,159 per share, and the current market cap stood at Rs 22,015 crore. Jubilant Pharmova delivered a 196% return in two years, although its one-year return is slightly negative at –7%, showing some recent volatility. Its shares were trading at Rs 1170 per piece and the m-cap of Rs 18633 crore.

Advertisement

Laurus Labs has also been a star performer with a 168% two-year return and a 100% jump in just the last year, effectively doubling wealth in 12 months. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 154%, backed by focused execution and better earnings. AstraZeneca Pharma India delivered 111% gains.

Even large and stable companies participated in the rally. Divis Laboratories, a well-known pharma heavyweight with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.81 lakh crore, delivered 103% returns over two years. Meanwhile, GSK Pharmaceuticals and Caplin Point Laboratories posted 91% and 90% returns, respectively. Piramal Pharma, despite a weak –27% one-year performance, still managed a 93% two-year gain.