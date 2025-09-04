This smallcap oil stock soars 108% in a month; key details inside

Shares of smallcap oil player CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd continued their winning run for the 18th straight session on Thursday, climbing another 5 per cent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 895.20. With this surge, the stock has delivered a stellar return of 108.38 per cent in the past month and an eye-popping 625.45 per cent over the last year.

The exchange has placed the scrip under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

The company recently informed BSE that it would hold its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 94.05. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 2887.74 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 28.07. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

Around 36,000 shares were last seen changing hands during the session, below the two-week average volume of 69,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 3.25 crore, pushing the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 2,505.30 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.