This smallcap stock backed by Vikas Khemani, Ashish Kacholia jumped 6% today; know the reason

This smallcap stock backed by Vikas Khemani, Ashish Kacholia jumped 6% today; know the reason

BSE data showed that investors Khemani (2.44 per cent) and Kacholia (2.03 per cent) collectively held a 4.47 per cent stake in the company as of May 28, 2025.

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025 12:52 PM IST
The stock climbed 6.06 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 418.45.

Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd, a smallcap company backed by market experts Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani and Ashish Kacholia, witnessed a sharp rally in Thursday's afternoon session. The stock climbed 6.06 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 418.45.

The surge followed the announcement of a fresh export order worth around Rs 1,150 crore from an international client. The company stated that the order is scheduled for execution over the next 6 to 12 months, pushing its total unexecuted order book size to Rs 3,500 crore.

"This order (win) reflects the robust business environment and showcases the trust of the customers they have in the company's technological and executional capabilities," Man Industries stated.

BSE data showed that investors Khemani (2.44 per cent) and Kacholia (2.03 per cent) collectively held a 4.47 per cent stake in Man Industries as of May 28, 2025.

On technical setup, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 72.54. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.58 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.01. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 16.96 with a return on equity (RoE) of 8.52. According to Trendlyne data, Man Industries has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility.

The counter logged high trading volume as well. Around 1.36 lakh shares were last seen changing hands, higher than the two-week average volume of 1.05 lakh. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 5.59 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,606.24 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 5, 2025 12:44 PM IST
