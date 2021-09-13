This smallcap stock rose 15% today, do you own it?

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited rose 15 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 422 on BSE after the company announced that its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements-ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 have passed the promising stages of randomized controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post-COVID fatigue symptoms.

The company informed that the randomized, multicentre, double blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials were conducted on 200 patients suffering from post COVID fatigue symptoms. The clinical trials were conducted in two segments-around 100 patients (test arm) were administered with oral supplements for 14-days, and the rest 100 patients (control arm) were administered with placebo.

Clinical trials factored positive results in terms of resolution of fatigue in a greater proportion on patients during the test as against the control arm (91% vs. 15%).

The stock ended 12.40 per cent higher at Rs 412.30 against the previous close of Rs 366.80. With a market capitalisation of Rs 4,608.62 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The small-cap stock has risen 23 per cent since the beginning of this year and has delivered 79 per cent return in the last 12 months.

According to MarketsMojo, the company has a low Debt to Equity ratio (avg) at -0.11 times and has high management efficiency with a high ROE of 16.56%. The stock is trading at a premium compared to its average historical valuations and with an ROE of 15.1, it has a Very Expensive valuation with a 4.2 Price to Book Value. Also, the promoters have decreased their stake in the company by -3.08% over the previous quarter and currently hold 52.3% of the company.

In August 2021, the company forayed into the E-commerce space with its flagship all-natural, chemical-free COVID immunity management bundle - 'ImmunoSEB' and 'Biome ULTRA' in the US and Indian markets.

"Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomized clinical trials," said Mr. Vasant Rathi, Chairman, AETL.

"Recent trials suggest that nutraceuticals product supplement succors in recovery of COVID patients. However, the patient-oriented outcome of the supplement may vary in individuals. For some, they may find a difference within a couple of days, but for others, it may take a week or ten days. To avail of long-term benefits and better results of the supplement, it's advisable to take the immunity bundle doses consistently every day for a couple of months. However, in case you miss the dosage, don't' worry as it has no side effects," said Mr. Rathi.

Meanwhile, the products are currently available globally on the leading e-commerce marketplace - Amazon. In a move to further shore up its direct-to-customer (D2C) omnichannel retailing business, AETL has unveiled its online store - 'Advanced Enzymes e-Direct Store' in September 2021 to help customers choose from a wide range of health support products.