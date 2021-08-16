This stock doubled shareholder's money in 1 year; do you own it?

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited (AHEL) have delivered more than 150 per cent return in the last one year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index gained over 48 per cent and the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 47 per cent.



The multibagger stock has surged from Rs 1,704.95 to Rs 4,374.90 mark today in the last 12 months - yielding around 157 per cent in this period. It has gained 282 per cent in the last three years and has risen 81 per cent since the beginning of this year.



An amount of Rs 5 lakh invested in this multibagger stock a year ago would have turned into Rs 12.83 lakh today.



The large stock rose 8 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,374.90 on Monday. With a market capitalisation of Rs 62,618.22 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 489 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a loss of Rs 208 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 73 to Rs 3,760 crore in the June-ended quarter against Rs 2,171 crore a year ago.



Of the 8,816 owned hospital beds capacity, 7,647 beds were operational and had an occupancy of 67% in Q1 FY22. The total number of pharmacies as on June 30, 2021, stood at 4,163.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has declared positive results for the last 3 consecutive quarters and has high institutional holdings at 64.3%. Also, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on June 25, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now.



Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, DOW and OBV. However, it noted that the valuation seems to be expensive right now.



"Apollo Hospitals Enterprises’ (AHEL) Q1FY22 performance was better than estimate led by strong recovery in occupancies along with ARPOB, stock piling by pharmacy customers during 2nd Covid-19 wave and incremental revenue from vaccination. However, margins were low due to lower margins in vaccination business and costs relating to 24x7 initiative," said ICICI Securities.



"We remain positive on AHEL’s long-term outlook considering its strong brand and pan-India presence in the hospital segment, margin expansion potential and aggressive focus on creating digital network for pharmacy, doctor consultation, clinics and diagnostics," it added.



The brokerage firm expects an improvement in performance to continue in the ensuing quarters supported by higher occupancy, cost control initiatives and continuous growth momentum in the pharmacy segment.