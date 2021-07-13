This stock is on Kotak's buying list, here's why

Share of Axis Bank rose 2.6 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 772.80 on BSE after Kotak Institutional Equities retained its 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 per share.

The share ended 2.28 per cent higher at Rs 770.80 against the previous close of Rs 753.65. It has gained 75 per cent in the last 12 months and risen 24 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Axis Bank's share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,36,274.88 crore on BSE.

The brokerage house noted that the bank is well-positioned for a multiple expansions and the bank's return on equity (RoE) trajectory has greater room for improvement.

According to MarketsMojo, the stock is trading at a discount compared to its average historical valuations and with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.7, it has a Fair valuation with a 2.3 Price to Book Value. However, The technical trend has deteriorated from Bullish on July 8, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Mildly Bullish range now.

Axis Bank reported a 305 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2020-21 at Rs 6,588 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 16 per cent to Rs 29,239 crore.

Operating profit grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 25,702 crore in FY21 from Rs 23,438 crore in FY20. Total provisions for FY21 declined 9 per cent to Rs 16,896 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 2 basis points to 3.53 per cent.

For the January-March quarter, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1,388 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose by 140 per cent.

"As an organisation, we have traversed a phenomenal distance last year. We have transformed ourselves in line with the evolving business scenario to become more agile, more relevant, and totally dedicated to the needs of millions of customers. From strengthening our digital capabilities, providing flexible employment opportunities to playing our part in the community during these difficult times, Axis has come a long way and we hope to continue with the good work," Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said.