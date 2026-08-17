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This stock rallied from Rs 275 to Rs 600 in 10 months, then plunged; is it still a buy?

This stock rallied from Rs 275 to Rs 600 in 10 months, then plunged; is it still a buy?

ARVIND550.60(3.72%)

The company is on the verge of a strategic transformation from a fabric-focused player to a garments-led business, which offers a larger addressable market, said brokerages. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 1:56 PM IST
This stock rallied from Rs 275 to Rs 600 in 10 months, then plunged; is it still a buy?Emkay Global said this company's Q1 results were disrupted by uncontrollable factors and, therefore, see the Q1 margin drag to normalise in the second half of FY27.  (AI generated image)

Multibagger stock: From Rs 275 level in August 2025 to Rs 600 level in June 2026, Arvind Ltd shares more than doubled (118 per cent) investor money within a span of 10 months, before seeing an 8 per cent drop of late. Analysts noted that macro-led events caused yarn prices and packaging costs to rise, resulting in margin drag in both textile and Advanced Material Business (AMB) segments in the June quarter. That said, they retained 'Buy' on the stock, saying any short-term softness could offer fresh entry opportunity.

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Arvind is on the verge of a strategic transformation from a fabric-focused player to a garments-led business, which offers a larger addressable market, they said.

Q1 hit by uncontrollable factors 
Emkay Global said Arvind’s Q1 results were disrupted by uncontrollable factors and, therefore, see the Q1 margin drag to normalise in the second half of FY27.

The domestic brokerage said it likes the 13 per cent YoY garment growth in Q1 that reposed its faith in a likely better product mix in normal circumstances.

"We broadly maintain our estimates and continue to value Arvind on SoTP basis, ascribing EV/Ebitda of 11 times/20 times to textiles/AMB on 1QFY29E. We maintain Buy and see any near-term softness in the stock price as an entry opportunity," Emkay Global said today.

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At 1 pm, Arvind was trading 3.72 per cent lower at Rs 550.50 on BSE.

RM pass-through from Q2
Nuvama, earlier, on Friday said margins were hurt by higher raw material costs and felt the pass-through should start Q2 onwards, thereby improving margins gradually.

It tweaked FY27 revenue and Ebitda estimates for Arvind by minus 0.4-1.2 per cent and and FY28 estimates by 1.8-2.3 per cent. "Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised target of Rs 660 (Rs 554 earlier). We are upgrading our Textiles segment multiple to 10 times from 8 times on improving demand prospects. The stock currently trades at 11 times/9 times FY27E/28E EV/Ebitda," Nuvama said.

MOFSL said Arvind's price pass-through is expected to drive recovery, with garments targeting double-digit margins over 18-24 months and advanced materials targeting margins over 16 per cent.

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"We expect the AMD business to expand at 17 per cent-plus CAGR over the next two years (ex-Dalco), while the Garments business is expected to expand at 15 per cent CAGR," MOFSL said.

This brokerage noted that the AMD segment, comprising a high-value segment, is expected to support with its superior margin profile and strong growth potential, adding that the recent Rs 500 crore QIP proceeds will be utilized to reduce India debt related to the Dalco acquisition.

Management guidance 
The management expects 11-12 per cent revenue growth, with a 40-60 basis points operating margin expansion over the next 2-3 years. MOFSL said it has tweaked its earnings and reiterate its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price Rs 670.

Key risks
Key risks included tariff risk, raw material and cost pressures, and project and execution risks related to the Dalco business.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 1:54 PM IST
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