Inox Wind stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 55.26 on October 30, 2026.

Amid the ongoing rally, here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Price action trades well below all major daily moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs at Rs 63.69, Rs 69.12, Rs 75.71, and Rs 88.91), while RSI momentum sits deep in oversold territory at 2.9. A sell-on-rise strategy toward Rs 60– Rs 63 resistance remains optimal."

KKunal V Parar, VP of Technical Research and Algo, Choice Broking said, "Going forward, the stock may extend its decline towards Rs 46, followed by Rs 41 in the coming weeks. On the upside, Rs 63 is expected to act as a strong immediate resistance, and any recovery towards this level could attract renewed selling pressure. Overall, our technical view remains negative on INOX Wind, with a sell-on-rise approach preferred as long as the stock continues to trade below Rs 63."

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Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.