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This Suzlon peer rises 10%, hit 52-week low last week 

This Suzlon peer rises 10%, hit 52-week low last week 

The renewable energy stock gained 9.83% to Rs 61.29 in the current session. Market cap of Suzlon Energy's peer rose to Rs 10,549 crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 12:01 PM IST
This Suzlon peer rises 10%, hit 52-week low last week Inox Wind stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd, peer of green energy major Suzlon Energy Ltd, surged 10% in early deals today. The renewable energy stock gained 9.83% to Rs 61.29 in the current session. Market cap of Suzlon Energy's peer rose to Rs 10,549 crore.

The green energy stock has slipped up to 71% in two years and 63% in a year.

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Inox Wind stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 55.26 on October 30, 2026.

Amid the ongoing rally, here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Price action trades well below all major daily moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs at Rs 63.69, Rs 69.12, Rs 75.71, and Rs 88.91), while RSI momentum sits deep in oversold territory at 2.9. A sell-on-rise strategy toward Rs 60– Rs 63 resistance remains optimal."

KKunal V Parar, VP of Technical Research and Algo, Choice Broking said, "Going forward, the stock may extend its decline towards Rs 46, followed by Rs 41 in the coming weeks. On the upside, Rs 63 is expected to act as a strong immediate resistance, and any recovery towards this level could attract renewed selling pressure. Overall, our technical view remains negative on INOX Wind, with a sell-on-rise approach preferred as long as the stock continues to trade below Rs 63."

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Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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