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This Tata Group stock hits 52-week high; stock zooms 63% in six months; do you own?

This Tata Group stock hits 52-week high; stock zooms 63% in six months; do you own?

NELCO1,047.50(7.54%)

The company provides satellite communication (Satcom) solutions and connectivity services. It offers Satcom solutions for various applications and operates across key Satcom segments in India.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 4:15 PM IST
This Tata Group stock hits 52-week high; stock zooms 63% in six months; do you own?On the earnings front, the Tata Group company reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Amid the focus on the succession at Tata Sons following N Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek an extension beyond his current term, a Tata Group stock has quietly hit its 52-week high.

Shares of Nelco Ltd, formerly known as The National Radio & Engineering Company Ltd, surged 8.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,055 on Thursday. The stock eventually settled 6.51 per cent higher at Rs 1,037.15.

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At Thursday's closing price, the stock has gained 62.60 per cent over the past six months.

Tata Power Company Ltd is the controlling shareholder of Nelco, with a stake of around 50.1 per cent.

Nelco Q1 results

On the earnings front, Nelco reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

For Q1 FY27, profit stood at Rs 2.34 crore, compared with Rs 1.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total income increased 6.38 per cent YoY to Rs 80.17 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 75.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Technically, Nelco's stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 66.01. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

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Nelco has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 270.80/613.11 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 20.06. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.83/1.69, while return on equity (RoE) was 7.40. According to Trendlyne data, the stock's one-year beta was 1.5, indicating relatively high volatility.

Nelco provides satellite communication (Satcom) solutions and connectivity services. The company offers Satcom solutions for various applications and operates across key Satcom segments in India.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekaran's current term as Tata Sons chairman is set to end on February 20, 2027.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 4:04 PM IST
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