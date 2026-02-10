Shares of Titan Company rose 2% ahead of the firm's Q3 earnings set to be announced today. The shares of jewellery and luxury goods company gained 1.71% to a record high of Rs 4329 crore on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs Rs 4257. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.78 lakh crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 4.71 crore shares of Titan Company during the quarter ended December 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 4,329 on February 10, 2026 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 2947.55 on April 7, 2025.

The large-cap stock opened higher at Rs 4297 on BSE.

Titan Company stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

RSI of the firm stands at 66.2, implying that the stock is trading neither in the oversold nor the overbought zone.

In Q2 of this fiscal, the firm reported a 59% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 1,120 crore led by a robust growth across its jewellery, watches, and eyecare businesses. Revenue from operations grew 25% to Rs 18,725 crore compared to Rs 14,534 crore in the corresponding period last year.