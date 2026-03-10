This Tata Group stock recovers 54% from 1-year low; is the worst over?

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd were trading 6.04 per cent higher at Rs 452 in Tuesday's trade, snapping a three-session losing streak. At the current level, the stock has rebounded 53.69 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 294.10, touched earlier this year on January 27.

Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, as the majority shareholder.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The recent surge in the stock came amid a series of bulk transactions on the exchanges. Major participants in these deals included Elixir Wealth Management, HRTI Pvt Ltd, IRAGE Broking Services, Jump Trading Financial India, Junomoneta Finsol, Microcurves Trading, NK Securities Research, QE Securities, QICAP Markets, CLT Research and others.

Earlier, the company had announced that it signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in next-generation telecom infrastructure.

Meanwhile, BSE and NSE have placed Tejas Networks under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges typically move stocks under ASM to caution investors against heightened volatility and speculative trading.

From a technical standpoint, a few analysts remained largely divided on the stock's near-term outlook.

Advertisement

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said, "Tejas Networks has staged a sharp recovery from its Rs 300 lows. Select indicators are suggesting that worst of the selling is likely behind us. Today's surge on exceptionally heavy volume confirms strong institutional participation, adding conviction to the recovery thesis. The Rs 390–400 zone is a key support on any pullback. The major overhead resistance stands at Rs 550-570 reclaiming that level would be the next structural milestone."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock will face resistance at Rs 547. Investors should be booking profits at current levels as a daily close below support of Rs 449 could trigger a fall towards Rs 370 in the near term."