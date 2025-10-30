This Vijay Kedia-backed stock zoomed over 13% after Q2 results; do you own?

Shares of Vaibhav Global Ltd rose sharply in Thursday's trade after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26. The stock jumped 13.44 per cent to Rs 292 on BSE.

The fashion and lifestyle product retailer posted a 71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 48 crore for the quarter, signalling improved efficiency and better operating leverage. Revenue grew 10.2 per cent YoY, aided by sustained demand momentum and an improving product mix.

Gross margin for the quarter stood at 63.5 per cent, reflecting the management's continued focus on efficient product mix and disciplined pricing strategy. Meanwhile, EBITDA rose 28 per cent YoY, with margins expanding by 130 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent, driven by higher operating leverage and tighter cost control.

The company highlighted that its balance sheet remains strong, supported by a net cash position of Rs 156 crore. Key return ratios also improved, with ROCE at 20 per cent and ROE at 13 per cent, indicating healthier capital efficiency.

Vaibhav Global continues to see a steady shift towards digital platforms, with digital revenue contributing 42 per cent of total B2C revenue. Its in-house brands accounted for 41 per cent of gross B2C revenue, up from 31 per cent in the same quarter last year, underscoring the brand's growing acceptance among consumers.

The company also reported robust growth in its customer base. Unique customers (TTM) reached an all-time high of 7.14 lakh, marking a 5 per cent YoY increase. It added 3.8 lakh new customers on a trailing twelve-month basis, while its customer retention rate remained stable at 41 per cent, reflecting continued engagement from repeat buyers.

Ace investor Vijay Kedia held 33,75,000 shares or 2.02 per cent stake in Vaibhav Global at the end of the September quarter, as per the latest shareholding data. Meanwhile, promoters collectively owned 57.18 per cent of the company.