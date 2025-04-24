Business Today
Thyrocare Technologies shares rise 20% on Q4 earnings, dividend announcement 

Thyrocare Technologies stock rose 19.78% to Rs 921 against the previous close of Rs 768.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4,578.37 crore .

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 24, 2025 11:45 AM IST
Shares of Thyrocare Technologies zoomed 20% in early deals today after the healthcare services  provider reported a 22% rise in March quarter net profit. Thyrocare Technologies stock rose 19.78% to Rs 921 against the previous close of Rs 768.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4,578.37 crore . 

Net profit rose 22% to Rs 21.7 crore in Q4 against Rs 17.8 crore in the corresponding peiord of last year. 

Revenue grew 21.3% to Rs 187.2 crore  in Q4 of the last fiscal against Rs 154.3 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) zoomed 70.5% to Rs 57.8 crore.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

Correspondingly, EBITDA margin improved to 30.9%, up from 22% a year ago, indicating better cost control and efficiency gains.

Thyrocare Technologies operates in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 24, 2025 11:40 AM IST
