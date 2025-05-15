Tilaknagar Industries shares zoom 14% on strong Q4 FY25 earnings

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries registered a strong uptick in Thursday's early trade after the company posted solid set of numbers in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). The counter soared 13.89 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 344.70. It was last seen trading 10.82 per cent up at Rs 335.40. At this price, the scrip has rallied 38.08 per cent in a month.

The brewery firm's profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, increased by 95.7 per cent to Rs 77 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 40 crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter under review, net revenue from operations came at Rs 406 crore as against Rs 359 crore in the year-ago period, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 13.1 per cent. The company said its revenue growth was lower than volume growth due to price reduction taken in Andhra Pradesh in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA grew by 62.6 per cent to Rs 78 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 48 crore in the same period last year. Amit Dahanukar, Chairman & Managing Director at Tilaknagar Industries, said, "I am very proud to share that this is our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA. For FY25, the subsidy-adjusted EBITDA stands at Rs 226 crore, with margin at 16.1 per cent. The growth in profitability has been aided by strong volume growth, operating leverage and disciplined cost management."