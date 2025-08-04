Titagarh Rail shares in focus on major order win from NCC

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems are in news today after the railway firm said it has secured a major contract from NCC Limited for the Mumbai Metro Rail Project. The contract is valued at approximately Rs 1598.55 Crores.

The multibagger stock closed 2.72% lower at Rs 837.05 on Friday. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap fell to Rs 11,272 crore. Total 0.99 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.36 crore. Titagarh Rail stock has risen 544% in three years and zoomed 2046% in five years.

Advertisement

"We wish to inform you that the Company, in it’s capacity as the specialised subcontractor for rolling stock in the tender of MMRDA, has received Letter of acceptance dated 2nd August 2025 from NCC Limited for “Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of Rolling Stock (18 trains of 6 cars each to taking to 108 metro coaches) including 5 years of Comprehensive Maintenance after 2 years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period of Line 6 [Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (EEH)] of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The order value is about Rs 1598.55 Crores," said Titagarh.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.