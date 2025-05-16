Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd continued their strong run for the fifth straight session on Friday. The stock zoomed 14.31 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 924.90. At this price, it has rallied 34.60 per cent in five trading days. The scrip saw high trading volume on BSE along with the price action as around 15.57 lakh shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.64 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 138.45 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 12,377.19 crore.

Market experts largely remained positive on the counter, given its order book size and sustained growth potential. A few of them stated the stock has potential to break above Rs 1,000 level. On the lower end, immediate support could be seen in the Rs 830-800 range.

Anubhav Sangal, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza, highlighted that the company's current order book stood at Rs 25,333 crore, representing 6.2x FY25E sales and ensuring strong revenue visibility and sustained growth potential. "Titagarh has identified potential growth drivers in the form of signalling, safety systems, shipbuilding and maritime systems. We believe these are huge potential markets and considered life-critical products that can augur well for Titagarh," he also said.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking, expects the counter to touch Rs 1,050 in the near term, with Rs 890 being the support level.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Titagarh has risen sharply this week after a considerable period of consolidation in the Rs 700-800 range. "This significant resurgence suggests a positive outlook for the stock, indicating potential to reclaim the Rs 1,000 mark in the near future, followed by Rs 1,080-1,100. On the downside, support has shifted to the Rs 830-800 zone, which is expected to cushion any minor setbacks in the upcoming period, Krishan added.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran suggested that the stock price looked bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance seen at Rs 940, adding that investors should be booking profits at current levels as a daily close below support of Rs 836 could lead to a downward target of Rs 731 in the near term.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day (SMA) but lower than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 73.19. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 40.01 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.21. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 22.93 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.01. According to Trendlyne data, Titagarh has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

Titagarh Rail, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons, is a private shipbuilder, defence and railway wagon manufacturer headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. As of March 2025, promoters held a 40.46 per cent stake in the private rail firm.