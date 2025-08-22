Titagarh Rail wins largest order from GRSE, check stock reaction

Shares of Titagarh Rail were tradaing on a flat note on Friday even as the firm said it has secured its single-largest order till date. The order valued at Rs 445 crore, plus Rs 22.25 crore towards GST, amounts to a total order value of Rs 467.25 crore. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has awarded the order for the construction, trials, and delivery of two Coastal Research Vessels (CRVs) for the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The stock was trading at Rs 859.80 on Friday on BSE. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 11,554 crore.

Total 3.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 32.02 crore. However, Titagarh Rail stock has risen 22% in two years, 476% in three years and zoomed 1,652% in five years.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1509 on August 27, 2024.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 50, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

These CRVs aim to enhance India's maritime research infrastructure by supporting advanced studies in seabed geology, oceanic resources, and environmental sustainability. The vessels are designed for real-time analyses and long-duration research missions, empowering Indian scientists with advanced capabilities for offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration, and environmental monitoring.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.