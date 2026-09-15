Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd appears positioned to tap a significant growth opportunity in India’s rolling-stock market across both passenger and freight segments, with the passenger mobility business led by Vande Bharat trains and metro coaches expected to drive the near-term story. Over the years, the company has diversified its business model and shifted towards the higher-growth passenger segment, which now accounts for 81% of its current order book, against 10% in FY23.
The growth runway in passenger rolling stock is linked to the government’s plan to operate 800 Vande Bharat train sets by 2030, against 164 as of December 2025, and to scale this further to 4,500 train sets by 2047. India’s metro network is also expected to expand from about 1,100 km at present to around 2,000 km by 2030, with proposed routes for another 1,000 km. Titagarh Rail is already executing a healthy order book as of FY26 to manufacture 519 metro cars and 1,280 Vande Bharat coaches in consortium with BHEL.